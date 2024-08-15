AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $42.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 32.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

