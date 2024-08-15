ATS (NYSE:ATS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. ATS traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 9032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ATS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ATS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

