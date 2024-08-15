Atyr PHARMA INC to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Atyr PHARMA has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Atyr PHARMA news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 41,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,075 shares in the company, valued at $616,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

