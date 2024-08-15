Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier Sells 3,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,896,857.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $208.95 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

