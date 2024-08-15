Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier Sells 3,000 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,896,857.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AVY opened at $208.95 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
