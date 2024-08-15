Aviva plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.90 (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AV opened at GBX 491.80 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 501.40 ($6.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.
In related news, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,313.59). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,172.70). Also, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,313.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
