Aviva plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.90 (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AV opened at GBX 491.80 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 366 ($4.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 501.40 ($6.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,313.59). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,172.70). Also, insider Cheryl Agius acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,313.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.96) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 572 ($7.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 518.50 ($6.62).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

