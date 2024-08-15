B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOTE. Northland Securities reduced their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FiscalNote Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NOTE stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. FiscalNote has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 135,186 shares of company stock worth $192,654 in the last three months. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

