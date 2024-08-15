B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 115.99% and a negative net margin of 376.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,012,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 97,949 shares of company stock worth $124,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Veru by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 332,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Veru by 3,994.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 419,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

