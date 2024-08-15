B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $675.67 million, a P/E ratio of -84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Institutional Trading of Viad

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

