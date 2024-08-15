B. Riley Weighs in on Intuitive Machines, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Intuitive Machines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

LUNR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

