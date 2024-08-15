B. Riley Weighs in on Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

METC stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.