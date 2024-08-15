B. Riley Weighs in on The RMR Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for The RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMR opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.27. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 327.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The RMR Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The RMR Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

