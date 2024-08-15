B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.