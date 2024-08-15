Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BW
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.