Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

BW stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.