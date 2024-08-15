Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $146.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

