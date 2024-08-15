Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 406.16 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Balfour Beatty

In related news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 37,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($165,534.37). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

