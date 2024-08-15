Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

