Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 7.1 %

BLDP opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

