Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) traded down 5.8% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ballard Power Systems traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. 1,666,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,820,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

