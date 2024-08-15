Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 22,647 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

