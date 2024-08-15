Barclays Increases Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $43.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,055,000 after buying an additional 1,299,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,510,000 after buying an additional 243,201 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,888,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,655,000 after buying an additional 215,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.