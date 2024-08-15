Barrington Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.09.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,812,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,133,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,032 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 374,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

