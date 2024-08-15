Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.