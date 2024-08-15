Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Brian Edward Anderson Sells 1,262 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Belden Trading Up 0.9 %

BDC opened at $98.46 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Belden by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 64,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Belden by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Belden by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

