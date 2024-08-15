Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) PT Raised to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

