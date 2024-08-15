Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,368 ($43.00) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,012 ($38.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,972 ($25.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($38.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,693.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,685.19.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

