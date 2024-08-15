Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

BLTE stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Belite Bio has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -1.47.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

