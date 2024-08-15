Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Secure Trust Bank
Secure Trust Bank Price Performance
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Trust Bank
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.