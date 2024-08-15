Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £160.10 million, a P/E ratio of 615.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 814.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.20. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 950 ($12.13).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

