Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Best Buy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,886,962 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 277,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,527,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after buying an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

