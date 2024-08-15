Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. Sells 10,412 Shares

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beyond Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

