BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 0.7 %

BRTX stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

