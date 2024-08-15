Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $14.56 Average PT from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

BTDR opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $865.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

