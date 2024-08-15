BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.90. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 15,591 shares changing hands.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company's stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

