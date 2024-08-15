Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

BSM stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,635,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,221,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 188,975 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 530,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.