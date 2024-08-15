BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 167.6% in July

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 515,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

