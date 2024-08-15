BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 44.47, a quick ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $751.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

