Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Up 2.6%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 20,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 801,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Boqii Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

