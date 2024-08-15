Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$219.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$211.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$267.96. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.