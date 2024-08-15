BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Down 4.6%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 176,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 206,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

