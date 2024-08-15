Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.14. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

