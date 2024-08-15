Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Head to Head Contrast

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) and Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Bright Minds Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 56.11%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $55.14 million 27.44 -$160.28 million ($1.86) -8.46 Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$5.47 million ($1.01) -1.00

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Bright Minds Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bright Minds Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Minds Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Bright Minds Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals -284.42% -139.72% -79.53% Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -80.64% -73.04%

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

