Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Insider Activity at Brinker International

EAT opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.