Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

EAT stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

