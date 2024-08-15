Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

