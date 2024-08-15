Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Broadwind updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

BWEN stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

