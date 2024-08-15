Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $105.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in AECOM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,176,000 after buying an additional 122,015 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after buying an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

