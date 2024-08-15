Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $78.50

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,790,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $77.64 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

