Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $67.77

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADC

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.