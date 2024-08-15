Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $67.77

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
