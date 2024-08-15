Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $157.87

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $125.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.