Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $95.00

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,665,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

