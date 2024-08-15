Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $82.10

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

EW stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,498,870. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

